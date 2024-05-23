'Vanshaj': Gargi gives Yukti her confession diary; Yukti faces betrayal, her support system crumbles

Mumbai, May 23 The audience is set to witness, in the upcoming episodes of 'Vanshaj', DJ’s (Mahir Pandhi) mother Gargi (Parinitha Seth) gives Yukti (Anjali Tatrari) her diary, filled with confessions of her crimes, as part of DJ's cunning plan.

Yukti takes a closer look at the diary and realises that it serves as solid proof, containing all the evidence of the crimes committed by Gargi against Yuvika and her family.

Meanwhile, Yukti is completely unaware of the fact that someone very close to her is aiding DJ in his larger scheme and plotting against her. She believes victory is within reach as she sees Gargi on the brink of confession. However, a mystery surrounds someone dear to Yukti who, while initially supporting her, is now secretly working against her.

It will be interesting to see who this mysterious person is.

Talking about the sequence, Mahir said: "DJ has a bigger plan that Yukti cannot even sense at the moment. Yukti feels as if she’s winning the battle when Gargi gives her diary to her, which has her confession. However, there’s a much bigger and vicious plan that awaits ahead of her."

"DJ is faking his coma and he has joined forces with someone who is very close to Yukti just to make her isolated and handicapped with no support to back her up. The upcoming episodes will show DJ, along with the support from someone very close to Yukti, plans to disrupt Yukti’s plans and take over the Mahajan empire," he added.

'Vanshaj' airs on Sony SAB.

