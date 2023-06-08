Vardhan Puri recalls his grandfather's popularity after the release of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 Veteran actor Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri, who made his film debut in 2019 with the film 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui', recalled watching his grandfather on-screen in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which is all set to re-release in theatres.

"As a child I remember being completely mesmerised while watching my grandfather on screen. The feeling has not changed one bit. I am still that excited child soaking in every expression, every word spoken by him. As I said earlier, he is my greatest teacher, and watching him put out his artistry for the world is always the most beautiful experience. Watching 'Gadar' again in the cinema house is going to be an emotional journey.

He further shared the popularity of the film and the fame the seasoned actor got after the movie was released in 2001.

"I remember this one time when we went to visit a guest at a suburban 5-star hotel in Mumbai and dadu (grandfather) was mobbed by hordes of people who just wouldn't let him go. In front of my eyes, he signed at least 500 autographs if not more. The police had to intervene and only then we could reach our car to proceed home. Also, I heard from my dadu's personal staff that when the Gadar unit was shooting at Amritsar railway station, a huge crowd of fans including ministers and senior politicians had collected right next to the shooting location."

"There was so much noise that it was impossible to even roll one shot. The director Anil ji was distressed. That is when dadu asked for a public announcement system to be organised. He took the mike and spoke to the crowd, asking them to maintain decorum, and only then could dadu and the other cast including Sunny sir and Ameesha ji proceed with the shooting," he concluded.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' re-release on June 9.

