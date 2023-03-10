Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt romantic drama 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' turns 6

Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's romantic drama film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' turned 6 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma productions shared a video which they captioned, ""Namaste beheno aur bhaiyo", today we celebrate a story that took you on an unexpected journey of love - thanks to 'moong ka halwa'!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpmGA02IOBr/

In the video, the makers shared some moments from the film.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also starred Sahil Vaid in pivotal role and received massive responses from the audiences.

Varun, on the other hand, shared the video on his stories and wrote, "6 years of getting shouted at."

The film was released in the year 2017 and marked Alia and Varun's third film together after 'Student of the Year' and 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

Soon after the makers shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"We need dulhaniya 3," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "We want varia back."

"Waiting for dulhania 3," a user wrote.

"I was seeing yesterday this movie watching it again today love this movie with whole heart," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, Varun will be next seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and in the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel'.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, which is set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

( With inputs from ANI )

