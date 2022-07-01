Varun Dhawan and Anees Bazmee to unite for a comedy : Report

Veteran director Anees Bazmee is riding high on the success of his latest blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The Kartik Aaryan starrer earned him much praise, with box office collection of over 100 crore. Interestingly, the filmmaker has started work on his next comic entertainer and is in talks with Varun Dhawan for the same. Varun Dhawan and Anees Bazmee have discussed the possibility of a comedy film and will start work on the same after completing their presented assignments, reports Pinkvilla. Anees Bazmee has written several movies for Varun’s father David Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently riding high on the success of JugJugg Jeeyo as the Raj Mehta directorial has set the cash registers ringing across the country as well as worldwide. It opened to positive reviews and fans too loved the storyline and performances. On Day 6, June 29, JugJugg Jeeyo even crossed the Rs 50-crore club in India. At the worldwide collections, it reportedly stands at Rs 85 crore!Not only that, the film has also become the fifth highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year, domestically, after The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Samrat Prithviraj. Considering the lack of competition from Hindi theatrical releases, JugJugg Jeeyo is looking at around Rs 13 crore on its second weekend. The overseas numbers have ensured that the film is certain to cross the Rs 100-crore club worldwide.