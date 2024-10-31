Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Name Their Baby Girl Lara

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their baby girl on June 3, sharing the happy news on social media, though they initially kept her name private. Later, on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Varun revealed to Amitabh Bachchan that they had named her Lara. Amitabh congratulated Varun, saying this Diwali would be especially meaningful with Goddess Lakshmi's arrival in his home. Beaming, Varun replied, “We named her Lara. I’m still learning to bond with her; as you said, everything changes when a baby arrives.”

During their conversation, Varun asked Amitabh about his parenting experience, curious if his children ever kept him up at night. Amitabh laughed, sharing that they had a machine that alerted them to even the slightest noise the baby made, bringing them peace of mind.

To announce Lara's arrival, Varun and Natasha shared an animated video featuring their pet dog Joey, holding a sign that read, “Welcome lil sis.” In the caption, Varun expressed his gratitude for the good wishes, writing, “Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hail Ram Hail Ram, Ram Rama Hail Hail Krishna Hail Krishna Krishna Hail Hail.” Varun and Natasha, who tied the knot on January 24, 2021, were together for several years before their marriage.