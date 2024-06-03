Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Welcome Their First Child, a Baby Girl

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The news was confirmed by Varun's father, David Dhawan, who spoke to media outside a Mumbai hospital.

The couple announced their pregnancy in February. Varun shared the news on social media, writing, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love."

Earlier today, Varun and Natasha were spotted at Hinduja Hospital. Varun, dressed in blue track pants and a t-shirt, was seen carrying a bag as he walked to his car. According to reports, Natasha was in labor, and the couple was expecting their baby soon. News18 reported that Natasha was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning due to strong labor pains.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in "Baby John," produced by "Jawan" director Atlee and directed by Kalees. He will also appear in the Indian version of "Citadel," created by Raj and DK, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Additionally, his upcoming project with Janhvi Kapoor, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," has begun production.