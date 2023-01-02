Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor all smiles as they enjoy wilderness of Ranthambore

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Tuesday, shared a picture from his jungle safari along with actor Varun Dhawan, Mohit Marwah and designer Kunal Rawal.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the picture which he captioned, "Chaar Mastane Chale 2023 Manane !!!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm6aiHvoRzl/

In the picture, Arjun could be seen posing with Varun, Mohit, and Kunal in a car.

For the New Year celebration, Varun, Arjun and Mohit headed to Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

Varun recently shared a video in which he shared how is exploring the wildlife of India. He dropped a video in which he is seen having a gala time as he goes sightseeing, spotting several animals including tiger.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's upcoming film 'Kuttey' along with Tabu, Radhika Madan and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.

Varun will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and will also be making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series which is an Indian installment of spy series 'Citadel'. Created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK, the upcoming local spy series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor