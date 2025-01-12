Varun Dhawan arrives at Mumbai airport sporting new look; check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Border 2', was spotted at the airport on Sunday with a fresh look.

In videos shared by paparazzi, Varun was seen in a casual yet cool outfit. The 'Bhediya' actor wore blue jeans, which he paired with a white T-shirt and a black leather jacket. The actor, who rocked a moustache and light stubble, completed the look with a cool pair of sunglasses.

Varun Dhawan is one of the newest additions to the star-studded cast of 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol reprising his iconic role, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

Besides 'Border 2', Varun has a busy year ahead. The actor is set to star in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18.

The actor also has the sequel to 'Bhediya' in his lineup. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. As per the announcement by Maddock Films, Bhediya 2 will be released on August 14 next year.

