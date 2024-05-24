Varun Dhawan Beams With Excitement for the Upcoming Documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days

Federer: Twelve Final Days, a feature-length documentary chronicling the final 12 days of the much loved Roger Federer’s professional tennis career is all set to release on June 20. And the B-Town favourite actor Varun Dhawan aka Prime Bae also seems to be among his big fans and can't contain his excitement for the upcoming documentary on Prime Video. Anticipating the documentary to be lit, he took to his social handle joining in on the fanfare.

Directed by Kapadia and Joe Sabia, Federer: Twelve Final Days is a Lafcadia Productions production and is produced by Asif Kapadia and George Chignell.Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades. Federer also gives viewers access to the relationships he’s built along the way with interviews from legendary court rivals and friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Roger Federer’s historic career came to an end when the Swiss legend competed for the final time at the Laver Cup in September 2022.