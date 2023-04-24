Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal and "best crew"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : As actor Varun Dhawan turned 36 on Monday, he shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration that included his wife Natasha Dalal and "best crew".

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a couple of pictures from his birthday celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

In the first picture, the birthday boy poses in front of his birthday cake while Natasha cutely looks at her husband.

The couple can be seen dressed in a beachy outfit. Varun opted for a white-on-white and how he can forget a 'hat' to complete his uber-cool look.

Natasha, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a lavender long shrug that she teamed up with a white barrette top and denim shorts. She opted for a braided hairstyle.

In the beautiful backdrop of breach and sun, the power couple posed for a camera while sitting on a swing.

Varun also flaunted his boxing skills by trying his hands on a punching machine.

He also posted one with a boxing champion and a group picture with crew.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Bday with the best crew. Thank u for all the wishes. 36 begins."

Raj and DK wished Varun with a video. The video shows Varun getting prepared for the action-packed 'Citadel'. "Dashing agent on the block!! Here's to your cheerful enthusiasm, undying zeal and positive energy on set and off! Happy happy Birthday VD!! Excited to unleash your new avatar soon! @varundvn" read the caption.

Varun with co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the grand premiere of Priyanka Chopra starrer series 'Citadel' in London recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk)

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

Varun and Samantha are part of the Indian version of the show 'Citadel'.

Meanwhile, Varun will be seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

To mark Varun's birthday, several celebrities are pouring in their love and wishes on the birthday boy.

