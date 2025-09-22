Varun Dhawan Celebrates Raghav Juyal’s Breakout Role in The Bads of Bollywood: “Makes Me So Happy”

Raghav Juyal is winning hearts with his performance in The Bads of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, where he has quickly emerged as one of the show’s standout stars. Both critics and audiences have been showering him with praise, and now, his industry friends are joining the chorus of appreciation.

Among them is Varun Dhawan, who took to Instagram to celebrate Raghav’s success and express his pride. Sharing his excitement, Varun wrote: "What a crazy fun show @aryan u kept me entertained for all 7 episodes. @raghavjuyal I’m sooo feeling proud of you having done two movies with you to now seeing the entire country talking about you makes me so happy.”

Varun also extended shoutouts to Lakshya, Manoj Pahwa, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Sahher Bambba for their performances.His message carried extra warmth given his long-standing bond with Raghav, dating back to their time together in ABCD 2. Over the years, their camaraderie has blossomed, making Varun’s words not just a heartfelt tribute to a co-star, but also a special moment for fans who have followed their journeys side by side.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari brings together a stellar cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. Touted as a romantic comedy with plenty of music, color, and heart, the film is set for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025.