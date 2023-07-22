Varun Dhawan expresses gratitude for overwhelming response to ‘Bawaal’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response of the audience to his recently released romantic drama film ‘Bawaal.’

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a string of stills from ‘Bawaal,’ which he captioned, “Ajju bhaiya ne Mahual bana diya. Thank u for giving bawaal a place In Your heart. I have never received so many calls for any film of mine. The impact this film is having on people is incredible. It’s a conversation starter about the fake image industry and how today we are all in someway slaves to this ideology. Thank u for watching and enjoying Ajju and his family. You are #bawaal.”

'Bawaal' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for helming blockbusters like 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. The film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War 2.

The film has Varun playing a history teacher who takes Janhvi Kapoor's character on a trip to Europe to visit World War 2 sites. It was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with Lucknow and two other cities in India. The film's crew had more than 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired from Germany.

The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

Apart from this, Varun will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the series ‘Citadel’ opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

He also has horror comedy film ‘Bhediya 2’ and ‘Jawan’ director Atlee’s next film.

