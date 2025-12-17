Varun Dhawan Gives a Shoutout to his Border 2 Co-Star Diljit Dosanjh

Power-packed performers Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh have collaborated for one of the most anticipated films of 2026, Border 2. The makers of the sequel unveiled the film’s loaded teaser, offering a peek into its patriotic plot. The teaser launch event witnessed the presence of Varun Dhawan among others while Diljit Dosanjh gave it a miss. However, Varun made everyone feel Diljit’s presence as he heaped praise on him and gave a heartfelt shoutout to the Chamkila actor.

“Unhone ne bhi apna khoon paseena diya hai iss film ke liye. He’s also playing PVC in this film. And I’m thanking everyone on his behalf as well,” he shared and earned a roaring applause from the audience.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty gear up for a battle to protect motherland India in the teaser of Border 2. The teaser offers a glimpse into Varun, Diljit and Ahaan as army, navy and air force officers, fighting with unwavering resolve to protect India.

Varun and Diljit, known for their strong screen presence and the conviction they bring to every role, are poised to serve a power-packed patriotic spectacle next year. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is set for a theatrical release on 23rd January, 2026