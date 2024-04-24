Varun Dhawan gives glimpse of his 37th birthday celebration, expresses excitement for new movie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 37th birthday today. He treated fans with a sneak peek of his birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a series of pictures of him and his family.

The first picture captured Varun posing happily with his birthday cake placed in front of him.

In the next photo, Varun's mother, Karuna Dhawan is seen giving a warm hug to her son.

The third image shows Varun's niece Niyara sitting in front of their home temple.

His pet dog, Joey also joined the celebration and posed with Varun's mom.

Varun also shared his excitement for his new movie and expressed gratitude for receiving love on his big day.

"Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same thank u for all the wonderful wishes and love. P.s - I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie. very soon so very excited about that !!!!"

As soon as the post was uploaded, Varun's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with wishes.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Happy Bday Babdulal Main hoon na, I will eat a lot of cake from your side."

Dia Mirza commented, "Happy Birthday the best boy. Be you and be true as always! Love love love."

Malaika Arora dropped a wish, which read, "Happy happy birthday Varun Dhawan."

Jacqueliene Fernandez posted, " happy bdayyyyyy."

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently celebrated their impending parenthood with a cosy baby shower attended by close friends and family. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in February with an endearing Instagram post, have been inundated with love and blessings from fans ever since.

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'. 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version.

