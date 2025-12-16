Varun Dhawan Hails Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra’s Drive to Gather a Fiery Cast in Border 2

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is on a roll! After hitting the ball out of the park with Dhurandhar, the director has gathered a fiery ensemble in Border 2, bringing together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh and many more under one frame. During the teaser launch event, Varun Dhawan hailed the casting brilliance of Mukesh Chhabra and shared that the films in which he gathers the cast - is a sure-shot hit!

During the event, Varun Dhawan shared, “The film also stars Mona Singh, and she’s playing a part opposite Sunny Deol sir. We also have debutant Medha Rana and she’s opposite me. Ahan Shetty is paired with Anya Singh, and she was recently seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Sonam Bajwa, who’s a brilliant performer, is besides Diljit Dosanjh. Besides them, we have a lot of actors in the film who have been launched by Mukesh Chhabra,” he shared.

“Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has brought together a very good cast; the film also has a lot of newcomers! Jiss film me wo logon ko daalte hai, wo film chalni hi chalni hain,” he added. Mukesh Chhabra received immense praise for a fireball casting in Dhurandhar, and he’s all set to keep the ball rolling with Border 2. Known for seeing the character behind the actor, Mukesh Chhabra’s casting eye does miss a mark in blurring the lines between actor and character. Meanwhile, the teaser of Border 2 is sure to evoke patriotism backed by the acting finesse of some of the most substantial actors. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is set for a theatrical release on 23rd January, 2026.