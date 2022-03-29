Varun Dhawan on OTT debut: Something big and exciting is coming



Bollywood star Varun Dhawan says he will make his debut on the OTT platform with a “big” show.Amidst media reports about the 34-year-old actor foraying into the digital medium with the Indian spin-off of action-packed American spy series “Citadel”, Dhawan teased his OTT debut. “I love it (the platform). Something big and interesting is coming. But it won’t be released this year. I am excited about it,” Dhawan said, without divulging details during a media interaction on Monday evening.

On the film front, the “October” actor has two releases – “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, a comedy-drama with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani and comedy-horror “Bhediya”, directed by “Stree” director Amar Kaushik. Both the films are slated to release this year. Dhawan said while he is excited about the release of his films, the pandemic has made him realize that life is not all about one’s professional life. “My father has been working for so many years and has made 45-46 films and he had to sit at home. We all had to (due to the pandemic). I am much younger, we have to realise that our lives can’t only be this, we need to have other personal growth. “Films are back and I have ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhediya’ coming. We have had a great time working on these two films,” he said.The actor is also looking forward to his collaboration with the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. He will be back on stage performing at the upcoming 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards, which will be held on May 20 and 21 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

