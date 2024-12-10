Varun Dhawan Seeks Blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple in Pune Ahead of Baby John Release

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is in the news for his upcoming film 'Baby John'. The trailer of the film was released recently and the film will hit the screens soon. After the trailer of 'Baby John' was released, Varun Dhawan went straight to Pune. He visited the Dagdusheth Ganpati Halwai temple in Pune and had a darshan of Bappa.

Many people have faith in Dagdusheth Ganpati Bappa in Pune. Devotees worship Bappa wholeheartedly. Many celebrities also have faith in Bappa. Varun Dhawan also saw Bappa before the release of the film. He bowed at the feet of Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati. The pictures have been shared on the Instagram page Instant Bollywood.

Meanwhile, in 'Baby John', Varun Dhawan's never-seen-before rocking style is being seen. The film is slated to release on December 25. The film is directed by Attlee. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Vamika Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. It is being said that Salman Khan will make a cameo in the film.

