Varun Dhawan set to come up with documentary 'Federer: Twelve Final Days'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Varun Dhawan is all set to come up with the documentary 'Federer: Twelve Final Days'.

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun treated fans with a glimpse along with an announcement.

'Federer: Twelve Final Days', a feature-length documentary chronicling the final 12 days of the much loved Roger Federer's professional tennis career.

Directed by Kapadia and Joe Sabia, 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' is a Lafcadia Productions production and is produced by Asif Kapadia and George Chignell.

The documentary is all set to release on June 20.

Apart from this, Varun will be seen in action thriller 'Baby John'.

Recently, makers of the much-awaited treated fans with a return gift on Varun's birthday by sharing a new poster of him.

Taking to Instagram, film's producer Murad Khetani shared the poster and wished the actor on his big day.

In the poster, Varun Dhawan is seen sporting long hair and donning an intense look.

Under the rain, Varun can be seen holding an individual by the neck with a fierce expression on his face.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to the force behind #BabyJohn @varundvn. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable cinematic experience. #BabyJohn coming soon!"

The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

'Baby John' is the title of the film, which is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari'.

The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

