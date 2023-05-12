Varun Dhawan sets internet on fire with his shirtless image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : There is never a dull moment on actor Varun Dhawan's Instagram and his fans often get treated to some of his sexiest pictures.

On Friday, he once again left his fans in awe with his physique. He shared his shirtless image, flaunting his sharp jawline and abs in full display.

"summer baby," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

In no time, his post was flooded with compliments.

"Hot hot hot," a social media user commented.

"You are on fire baby," a fan commented.

"Ek to pahle se hi itni garmi hai upper se aap aur bhi temperature bada rahe ho," a fan dropped a cheesy comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is gearing up for the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'.

'Citadel' is created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK and will be launched exclusively on Prime Video.Originally, 'Citadel' is a big-budget sci-fi series helmed by the Russo Brothers. Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra was seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version.

Apart from this, Varun will be seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in 'Bhediya 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor