Varun Dhawan turns into werewolf in new poster of 'Bhediya', see how his friend Arjun Kapoor reacted

Actor Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' film will feature him in a never-seen-before avatar.

On Monday, Varun took to Instagram and shared a new poster from the upcoming horror comedy, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

In the image, the actor is seen into a fierce werewolf during a full moon night. Kriti, Abhishek Bannerjee and others from the film's cast look terrified in the poster.

Apart from sharing the poster, Varun also informed his fans and followers that the Bhediya's trailer will be out on October 19.

"Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand! #BhediyaTrailer howling on 19th Oct," he captioned the post.

Varun's look received several likes and comments from the netizens and his close friends. Arjun reacted to the poster with a quirky caption.

"Sheher mein is aadmi ne apni life mein bhaut kaand kiye hai ab jungle ki baari. This has to be one of the most exciting films of the year for me," Arjun wrote on Instagram Story.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bhediya' is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'.

The film which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh, will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

( With inputs from ANI )

