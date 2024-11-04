Varun Dhawan unleashes action-packed avatar in 'Baby John' teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : The much-anticipated teaser for 'Baby John', starring Varun Dhawan, has been released, showcasing the actor in a thrilling new light.

Released on social media platforms on November 4, the teaser had previously been shown in theatres over the Diwali weekend, attached to the films 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB8BYgeMAqt/

Directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, 'Baby John' will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

This latest project marks a significant shift for Dhawan, who embraces a more rugged and action-oriented persona than seen before.

The teaser, referred to as a "taster cut," gives audiences a glimpse into the film's narrative and its pivotal characters.

It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones. Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on.

In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many might have come before me, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.

Meanwhile, superstar Salman Khan is expected to make a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie 'Baby John'.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan will shoot his cameo this weekend.

"'BABY JOHN' GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST... SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO THIS WEEKEND... Was keen to watch #VarunDhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of #BabyJohn that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING... After all, who can doubt #Atlee's sharp skills after #Jawan? And for all #Bhai fans, #SalmanKhan is set to shoot his part a sparkling cameo THIS WEEKEND," Taran Adarsh wrote on his Instagram handle.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

'Baby John' is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor