Varun Dhawan works out to the tune of 'Gulabi sadi' with The Rock action figure

Mumbai, May 13 Varun Dhawan, who is busy with his upcoming film ‘Baby John’, has found himself a workout partner.

The actor took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a picture from his gym session.

In the picture, he poses alongside The Rock action figure, affectionately referring to it as a “doll”.

Varun, who can be seen shirtless, standing next to a bar pull machine in the image. He also gave a glimpse of his favourite workout song, ‘Gulabi Sadi’, using it as the background score for his Instagram post.

The actor shared the pictures with the caption: "I love my rock doll. P.S: I workout on this music."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has reunited with Janhvi Kapoor after 'Bawaal' as they commence shooting for their upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

This project marks Varun’s third collaboration with Shashank Khaitan after seven years and the second collaboration between Shashank and Janhvi after her debut film ‘Dhadak’.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025.

