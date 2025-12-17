Varun Dhawan’s portrayal as PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya receives praise from the veteran's family

Mumbai, Dec 17 Actor Varun Dhawan will be seen in a role inspired by the late Indian Army officer, Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Param Vir Chakra Awardee in his next "Border 2".

After seeing the initial glimpse of Varun from the forthcoming war drama, Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s granddaughter, Anushka Dahiya, gave a huge shoutout to the makers.

Anushka took to social media and posted a picture of Varun and Sunny Deol from the teaser launch event, along with a heartfelt note that read, “We’re all very proud & excited for the film. The hard-work, sincerity and josh is truly mirrored in the teaser itself! (sic)”.

In addition to this, Hoshiar Singh's son Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, along with his family, appreciated Varun, saying, “We just watched the Border 2 teaser and definitely Varun Dhawan has done justice. The teaser looks very promising, and it’s truly special for me and my family to see our legacy being told with such spirit and sincerity. Super excited to see the film. Wishing you and the entire team all the very best for the film.”

Addressing the teaser launch event, Varun expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces. “Hum civilians bahot lucky hai. Hume pata hi nahi hai wo log kitna tyaag kar rahe hai humare liye. Hum yaha baithe hi hai unki wajah se. Hum saas le paa rahe hai unki wajah se, ("We civilians are very lucky. We have no idea how much they are sacrificing for us. We are sitting here because of them. We are able to breathe because of them.),” he said.

“We are so lucky to have our Army, Navy, and Air Force together," he added.

Along with Varun, the drama will also feature Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in crucial roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, "Border 2" is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor