Varun Dhawan's wife in Mumbai hospital, their first child coming soon

Mumbai, June 3 Bollywood couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to welcome their first child.

Varun along with his family members was seen at the P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Khar on Monday evening after Natasha went into labour earlier in the day.

The couple tied the nuptial knot on January 24, 2021, in a private ceremony. On February 18 this year, the couple shared the happy news with their fans after Varun took to his Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of himself kissing his wife’s baby bump.

“We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love,” he captioned the image.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has a bunch of projects in the pipeline, including Raj & DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ in which he will be sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Atlee’s ‘Baby John’ also starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

