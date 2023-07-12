Varun Tej's action thriller 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' pre-teaser out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller movie 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' on Wednesday, unveiled the pre-teaser of the film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Varun Tej shared the pre-teaser and captioned it, “Here is the pre-teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna I bet the teaser will have you in overdrive. Coming soon.”

The clip showcased some hardcore action sequences of the film.

The film, starring Varun Tej in the lead role, is all set to hit theaters on August 25.

Soon after the actor dropped the pre-teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Feel like John wick franchise,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Something big.”

The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The makers recently wrapped the Hungary schedule of the film. Varun took to his Instagram account and shared a video which he captioned, "That's a wrap to one of my most exciting and adrenaline pumping schedule of #GandeevadhariArjuna in Hungary."

Meanwhile, Varun Tej will also be seen in the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'VT 13' opposite actor Manushi Chillar.

'VT 13' marks the debut of the former Miss World in Telugu cinema.

The makers have now begun the shooting of the film based on true incidents.

Helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

