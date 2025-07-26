Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta name their baby girl Veda

Mumbai, July 26 Popular television couple, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, have decided to name their daughter Veda.

The proud parents revealed the name of their baby girl by sharing a special video of the naming ceremony on social media. The clip featured these two joyfully swinging their baby girl in a traditional cloth cradle in the presence of their close family and friends. The balloons with her name were also visible in the clip, adding a personal flair to the beautiful ceremony.

Revealing the name of their daughter, Vatsal and Ishita wrote on Instagram, "Holi joli peepal paan… ben ehh paadyu VEDA naam."

'Animal' actor Bobby Deol reacted to the post with several red heart emojis.

On June 10, Vatsal and Ishita announced the arrival of their little angel through a special social media post.

The new parents posted a picture from the hospital on IG where Ishita was seen holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu posed next to the latest addition to the family.

"From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl," the caption on the joint post read.

Vatsal and Ishita announced their second pregnancy in February this year.

Taking to her official Instagram, Ishita shared a video that showed her standing in front of the mirror, while Vatsal caressed the baby bump. Later on, he even kissed his wife and the bump.

For those who do not know, Ishita and Vatsal met for the first time on the set of the popular television show, "Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar". It was there that these two fell for each other.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2017.

Ishita and Vatsal embraced parenthood for the first time in July 2023, as they welcomed their son Vaayu into this world.

Work-wise, Ishita will next be a part of "Drishyam 3", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran.

