“Vedang Raina Has a Lot of Depth That Will Take Him Far,” Says Alia Bhatt on Jigra Co-star

The much-awaited film Jigra, starring Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt, is set to release on October 11, 2024. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film tells the story of a sister, played by Alia Bhatt, who goes to extreme lengths to protect her brother, portrayed by Vedang Raina. In the recently released 2-minute 49-second teaser trailer, fans got a glimpse of the powerful bond between the siblings. Vedang’s character plays a crucial role in the intense narrative, and his performance has already caught the attention of viewers.

Alia Bhatt, in a recent interview with Dharma Productions, praised Vedang, saying, “Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing; I don’t think he knows how amazing he is. I remember when we were doing an emotional scene, I told him, ‘you cry very prettily,’ which is a very nice thing for a Hindi film hero. He is very hardworking and instinctive. He’s got a lot of depth which will take him very far in his career.” With a storyline full of emotion and action, Jigra promises to showcase Vedang’s talent in a significant way, marking an important step in his career.