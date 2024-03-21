Vedang Raina on his unexpected venture in Bollywood: 'It was all too new for me'

Mumbai, March 21 Bollywood actor Vedang Raina, who made his debut with the streaming film 'The Archies' last year, recently shared insights into his unexpected journey into the world of Bollywood.

The actor, who initially ventured into modelling during his college days, never imagined a career in the performing art of acting and the film industry.

However, the lad is glad that he landed up on a film set.

Talking about his experience, Vedang shared, “It was all too new for me. It wasn’t my childhood dream to come into films. It was during college that I came into modelling. I used to sing and play the guitar. Eventually, I landed into auditioning. I had no expectations because I never expected to be in this position so whatever is happening is a bonus.”

He also spoke about working with the children of the Bollywood fraternity as he said, “For me, it was already a big deal that I had reached a film set. For all of us, we were debutants. I never felt I’m working with people who were carrying such an immense legacy but that I was working with friends. I felt at home.”

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen sharing the screen with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film ‘Jigra’. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala, who made the stellar neo-noir dark comedy ‘Monica, O My Darling’.

