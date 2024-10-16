Vedang Raina, Taaruk Raina, Ranveer Singh, and More: Bollywood Actors with Unforgettable Singles

Some Bollywood actors have shown their talent goes beyond acting by delivering hit singles that captured the audience’s hearts. Here’s a look at five actors who made a mark with their songs:

Vedang Raina – "Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka" (Jigra)

Vedang Raina wowed everyone with his soulful rendition of the classic "Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka" in the movie Jigra, where he played the role of Ankur. His performance and the song both left a lasting impression.

Taaruk Raina – "Kho Gaye" (Mismatched)

Taaruk Raina's song Kho Gaye from Mismatched became a fan favorite. Playing the role of Anmol, he combined his acting and singing skills to deliver an emotional track that resonated with the audience.

Diljit Dosanjh – "Naina" (Crew)

Known for his strong musical background, Diljit Dosanjh delivered the beautiful track Naina in Crew, where he played AS. His melodious voice added a special touch to the film.

Ranveer Singh – "Apna Time Aayega" (Gully Boy)

Ranveer Singh took the music world by storm with Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy. Playing the role of Murad, his powerful rap performance became an anthem for many and proved his versatility.

Ayushmann Khurrana – "Pani Da Rang" (Vicky Donor)

Ayushmann Khurrana is not only a talented actor but also a skilled singer. His song Pani Da Rang from Vicky Donor, where he played Vicky, became a huge hit and showcased his musical abilities.

These actors have shown that their talents go far beyond the screen, giving us some unforgettable songs along the way!