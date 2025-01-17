Veer Pahariya On His Theatrical Debut Sky Force : I wish that 'Sky Force' works like 'Lakshya'

Veer Pahariya is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut with 'Sky Force'. The emerging actor is leaving no stone unturned to make the patriotic drama an unmissable theatrical spectacle. Ahead of the film's release, Veer Pahariya expressed his desire for the film to inspire the future generation like Hrithik Roshan's 'Lakshya' did years ago. The actor emphasised that 'Sky Force' is an impactful story, that carries emotional elements, promising to deeply resonate with the audience.

The actor stated, "Sky Force is about brotherhood, family, friendship, and loyalty, and I urge everyone to witness this film on the big screens. I'm hopeful that the viewers will enjoy watching my portrayal of a serious character, and I wish that 'Sky Force' works like 'Lakshya' did when it was released back in 2004. When the film was released, it inspired people for nearly 20 years to join the force and serve the country." He added, "'Sky Force' will also be a patriotic film that will inspire the upcoming generation, who will know about the contributions made by our forefathers to attain freedom, so that one day, you and I can sit and talk like this, peacefully."

Veer Pahariya will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, and Sara Ali Khan among others. Backed by Maddock Films, and directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' is set to hit the theaters on January 24.