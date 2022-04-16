'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' shooting wrapped up

Chennai, April 16 The shooting of director Gautham Vasudev Menon's much-awaited action entertainer 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', starring Silambarasan, has officially been wrapped up.

The shooting was recently wrapped up in Mumbai, and post-production work is now on in full swing.

Simbu himself confirmed that shooting had been wrapped up. He took to Twitter to say, "After a lot of hard work & sacrifice! It's a wrap!!! #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu. Thank you Gautham Menon, Ishari K Ganesh, A R Rahman and the whole team."

The action-thriller movie traverses through the life of a young man from a village in Tamil Nadu, whose life takes a turn after moving to Mumbai. The film has been majorly shot in Tiruchendur, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Siddhi Idnani plays Silambarasan TR's love interest in this film which will also feture Neeraj Madhav of 'The Family Man' fame and Radhika Sarathkumar, among others.

The film has cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Anthony.

Simbu had returned to Chennai only a couple of days ago, after finishing a four-day schedule for the film in Mumbai.

A source in Mumbai had said that the actor was there to complete the patchwork for the film. "Actor Simbu was here in the city of dreams on a four-day schedule for this highly anticipated crime drama. He has just completed it and returned home to Chennai."

