Venkaiah Naidu reviews Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'Sita Ramam'; calls it 'must watch'

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam has been garnering praises from fans and critics alike. Now, former Vice President Of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, who called it a 'must watch'. Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 17, Venkaiah Naidu shared stills from the film and mentioned, "Watched the movie "Sitaram". With the coordination of the actors and the technical departments, a beautiful scene unfolded. Unlike a simple love story, with a heroic soldier background added to it, this film unleashes a range of emotions and is a must-watch for everyone."

Set in 1964, the movie follows an orphan army officer, Lieutenant Ram, serving at the Kashmir border. He gets anonymous letters from his ladylove Sita Mahalakshmi and embarks on a mission to find her and propose his love. It hit theatres on August 5.