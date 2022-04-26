'Venom' and 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequels to soon go on floors

Mumbai, April 26 Following the consecutive box office successes of 'Venom' and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', the third instalment in the Tom Hardy-starrer 'Venom' franchise has been greenlit by Sony Pictures, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', the studio has also announced its plans for another 'Ghostbusters' movie, which will serve as a follow-up to 2021's reboot 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' which raked in $200 million globally. The announcements were made during a presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theatre owners. Though the studio did not share any details about either movie, it revealed that new instalments were on the way.

The announcement came in the form of a mash-up reel, which included footage of the Whitney Houston biopic, 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody', 'Kraven the Hunter', 'The Equalizer 3', never-before-seen clips from Tom Hanks movie 'A Man Called Otto'.

'Variety' added in its report that Jason Reitman directed 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' taking the reins from his father Ivan Reitman, who helmed the original 1984 film 'Ghostbusters'.

The first movie - featuring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Harold Ramis as ghost-catching parapsychologists - was critically and commercially successful, later spawning sequels, animated series, video games and an ill-fated 2016 reboot.

