Very fortunate to see my son honoured with Best Actor award: Allu Arvind

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Film producer and actor Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind on Tuesday said that he is very fortunate to see his son being honoured at the National Film Awards.

The Telugu star was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday for his performance in the pan-India film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

"It is very exciting. I am very fortunate to be here and see my son getting this award," Allu Arvind told ANI.

The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Allu Arjun attended the ceremony wearing a white suit. His wife Sneha Reddy was also present with him during the special moment. She wore an ethnic suit.

After the National Film Awards were announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote.

Allu Arjun, who played the titular gangster in 'Pushpa: The Rise', will now reprise the role in the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule'. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.

