“Very Spontaneous, Very Welcoming”: Sharmila Tagore Reveals What She Learnt From Granddaughter Sara Ali Khan

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently shared heartfelt praise for her granddaughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, on a podcast. The podcast saw the host asking the legendary actress what she has learnt from the Kedarnath actress. Responding warmly, Sharmila highlighted Sara’s natural ease with people and her grounded approach to stardom. “I found her very spontaneous, very friendly without being very over-friendly. She is very welcoming,” Sharmila said, underlining Sara’s ability to strike a fine balance between warmth and grace.

The veteran actress also spoke about witnessing Sara’s professionalism firsthand on film sets. “The way she conducts herself so professionally—like I have seen her on film sets,” Sharmila added, expressing admiration for Sara’s work ethic and maturity in a demanding industry.

What stood out most for Sharmila, however, was Sara’s humility despite hailing from one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated families. “I am very proud and happy that, despite coming from an actor’s family, she is so down to earth and well behaved,” she said.

Sara Ali Khan often receives praise for her elegance and poise, with many believing that her understated elegance is inherited from her iconic grandmother. Over the years, Sharmila has been celebrated as a symbol of timeless grace, and Sara’s composed public presence and refined conduct echo that legacy.

The conversation offered fans a rare glimpse into the bond shared by three generations of the Tagore-Ali Khan family. While Sara Ali Khan, known for her relatable characters, continues to carve her own path in Bollywood, Sharmila Tagore’s words served as a touching endorsement of her granddaughter’s values, professionalism, and upbringing—qualities that continue to endear Sara to audiences beyond the screen. Sara was most recently seen in the much-loved film Metro In Dino.