Veteran actress Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

Anna Shay, who was popular for her Netflix reality series Bling Empire, is no more. She passed away after suffering a stroke, her family confirmed in a statement shared with CNN. Anna was 62 years old. She was an heiress and a philanthropist.It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed, but never forgotten,” the statement read.

Kevin Kreider, who starred alongside Anna Shay in Bling Empire, paid tribute to her on his Instagram page saying, “You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you (sic). Anna Shay first appeared on Bling Empire in 2021. This was when the reality show had premiered. She then appeared throughout the second and third seasons, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Bling Empire followed the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian American Los Angeles elites. Anna Shay was a Los Angeles socialite who amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father’s company after his death.Anna was the only daughter of Edward Shay, the American billionaire founder of the defense and government services contractor. Her mother was Ai-San, who was half-Japanese, half-Russian. Anna was born and raised in Japan.