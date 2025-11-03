Veteran Actress Daya Dongre Passes Away at 85, Marathi Film Industry Mourns Her Demise

Veteran Marathi actress Daya Dongre passed away recently at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy celebrated across theatre, cinema, and television. She passed away due to age-related illness. Her death has cast a shadow of grief over the Marathi entertainment industry. Known for her commanding performances, she earned immense respect and admiration from audiences through her versatile roles in Marathi theatre, films, and serials. Once recognized as one of the most prominent negative characters in Marathi cinema, Dongre’s strong screen presence made her unforgettable. Apart from acting, she was also a talented singer who initially aspired to build a career in music.

From a young age, Daya Dongre trained in classical and theatre music, laying the foundation for her artistic journey. While studying at Fergusson College, she began participating in the prestigious Purushottam Karandak and one-act play competitions, where her passion for acting blossomed, gradually overshadowing her musical pursuits. Determined to hone her craft, she enrolled at the National School of Drama in Delhi for formal training in theatre. However, midway through her studies, she took on family responsibilities after marriage. Her husband, Sharad Dongre, wholeheartedly supported her artistic ambitions, enabling her to continue her career in performing arts.

On the professional front, Daya Dongre made her mark through memorable performances in several films, plays, and television serials. She rose to fame with the Doordarshan serial Gajara and became a household name through her portrayals of the sharp-tongued mother-in-law in Marathi and Hindi films like Navri Mile Navryala, Khatyal Sasu Nathal Soon, Naqaab, Lalchi, Char Divas Sasuche, and Kuldeepak. Her roles in serials such as Tujhi Majhi Jamali Jodi Re, Nanda Saukhya Bhare, Lekure Udand Jhali, Awhan, and Swami also earned widespread acclaim. Beyond Marathi cinema, Dongre acted in notable Hindi films like Aashray, Jumbish, Naamcheen, and Daulat Ki Jung, showcasing her remarkable versatility and enduring passion for performance.