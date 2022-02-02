Veteran actress Jayaprada’s mother Neelaveni passes away

Veteran actor and BJP MP Jaya Prada’s mother Neelaveni passed away in Hyderabad. Jaya’s mother was suffering from severe health problems for quite some time. She was receiving treatment at the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, Neelaveni’s condition was extremely critical. After learning about the unfortunate news, Jaya, who lives in Delhi, left for Hyderabad for her last rites.

Jayaprada completed her primary school in Telugu medium Rajamundry and as a teenager, she was trained in various other art forms before making her entry into films. Her mother Neelaveni reportedly played an important role by planning and encouraging Jayaprada’s film career.The former Samajwadi Party leader, who dominated the Hindi and Telegu cinema industries in the 1980s, entered politics in 1994 at the age of 32 after being approached by NT Rama Rao, the father of the Telugu Desam Party. She swiftly rose through the party ranks and was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh in 1996.