Veteran actress Nilu Kohli's husband passes away after slipping inside bathroom

Veteran actress Nilu Kohli whom we have seen in projects like Housefull 2, Patiala House, her husband Harminder Singh Kohli passed away. This incident happened on Friday afternoon in Mumbai after he returned from Gurudwara.

Harminder Singh Kholi was healthy but after coming from the Gurudwara in the afternoon, he fell in the washroom, and at the time of this incident only a house help was there. By the time he could be taken to the hospital, it was too late.

Nilu Kohli’s daughter confirmed the news and while speaking to ETimes she said, Yes, it is true. It happened this afternoon. It was a sudden death. The last rites will happen two days from now as my brother is in the Merchant Navy and we are waiting for him. My mom is not in a good condition. She was out for some work when the incident happened.