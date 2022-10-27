Veteran Bollywood director Esmayeel Shroff passes away at 65

Veteran film director Esmayeel Shroff has passed away at the age of 62 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Esmayeel was suffering from various health problems for the past few years, informed his family friend. Shroff’s sudden demise sent shockwaves across the entire film fraternity with celebrities mourning his tragic death. Actor Govinda who started his career with his film ‘Love 86’, is deeply saddened. Offering his condolences, the Hero No 1 actor told Etimes TV that Esmayeel not just gave him the work but also showed faith in him. In fact, the filmmaker was the first person in his life who said that Govinda understands cinema.

Govinda was quoted saying, “I’m deeply saddened. My career started with his film. Uparwala unko jannat naseeb karaye (May the almighty guide his soul to heaven). May his soul rest in peace. Not only did he give me work, but he used to have faith in me, too. He was the first person in my life who said that Govinda understands cinema. He played a big role in making me Govinda from Govind.” For the unversed, Esmayeel is best known for directing movies like Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai, and Surya to name a few. He was the only filmmaker in Bollywood who had worked with the late veteran actor Raaj Kumar in four films. Shroff rose to prominence with his very first film ‘Thodisi Bewafaii’ which starred Rajesh Khanna, Shabana Azmi, and Padmini Kolhapure and the movie was a blockbuster.