Veteran Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins passes away at 80 due to heart attack

Actor Bo Hopkins, best known for his performance in 'American Graffiti', has died. He was 80. Hopkins' death was confirmed on the actor's official website, Variety reported."It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you," reads a statement on the website.

Hopkins got his start in feature films as 'Crazy Lee' in the iconic 1969 western 'The Wild Bunch.' He was subsequently hired by director Sam Peckinpah for another supporting turn as a bank robber in 'The Getaway' (1972).'White Lightning' (1973), 'Posse' (1975), 'The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing' (1973), and 'Midnight Express' (1978) are Hopkins' other remarkable projectPrior to acting, Hopkins had served in the U.S. Army. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 16.

