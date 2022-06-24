Veteran Odia actor Raimohan Parida found dead in his residence

Popular Odia actor and Jatra artist Raimohan Parida was found dead in mysterious circumstances on Friday. He was found hanging at his residence at Prachi Vihar, Bhubaneswar. Raimohan died at the age of 58. The reason for suicide is unknown as of now. Actor Siddhant Mahapatra, who had acted with the former in several movies, expressed shock at the news of Raimohan’s death.

Born on July 10, 1963, Raimohan Parida was known to play negative roles in the films. He has acted in more than 100 Odia and Bengali films. His notable work includes movies like Singha Bahini (1998), Suna Bhauja (1994) and Mental (2014). He has received many awards for his work in cinema and Jatra, including Abhinandia Puraskar. Parida is also a recipient of the Odisha State Film Award.Besides Odia films and TV serials, Raimohan was one of the top Jatra actors in Odisha. He was a famous villain in Odia Jatra’s world.