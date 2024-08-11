Veteran press photographer Pradeep Bandekar passes away, Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu pay condolences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : Veteran press photographer Pradeep Bandekar has passed away.

Confirming the news of his demise with ANI, Pradeep's son Prathamesh informed that his father died in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 70.

After learning about the demise of Pradeep Bandekar, several members of the Indian film industry including Ajay Devgn and Bipasha Basu took to their respective social media handles and paid condolences.

"Pradeep Bandekar ji's passing is a personal loss...His decades-long bond with our family goes beyond the lens....He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Om Shanti," Ajay wrote on X.

Reacting to the demise of Pradeep Bandekar, Bipasha on her Instagram wrote, "RIP Pradeep ji. strength to the family."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also expressed grief.

Taking to Instagram Story, Neil wrote, "Pradeep ji you will be missed. Rest in peace. Thank you for capturing some beautiful moments of our lives and leaving us behind with your infectious smile and positivity."

In his decades-long career, Pradeep had worked closely with film stars. From Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee, he shared a great relationship with the members of the film industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor