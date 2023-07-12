Veteran Tamil producer S A Rajkannu passes away at 80

Producer S. A. Rajkannu passed away on July 11, 2023. The news of his demise was confirmed by South trade analyst Ramesh Bala through a tweet on social media. Rajkannu, known for producing iconic movies, was 80 years old at the time of his passing. The veteran has reportedly been in treatment for more than a month. Rajkannu had to undergo treatment after he had a fall in his house. As per reports, the producer never really recovered from this fall.

With 16 Vayathinile starring Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, and Rajinikanth, Bharathiraja made his entry into films. He then went on to establish himself as a notable director. 16 Vayathinile, which was released in 1977, was a film that was ahead of its time. When it was released, the film was deemed experimental for the time it was set in. The film revolves around the life of a sixteen-year-old girl played by Sridevi. Rajkannu had the guts to produce a film that was written off by many at the time of its release. Another famous film that Rajkannu produced was Mahanadhi. The film, which featured the likes of Kamal Haasan, Sukanya, and Poornam Viswanathan, is rumored to have significantly helped the producer. Rajesh, who played a supporting role in the film, revealed that the film’s box-office success made Rajkannu clear all the debts that he had.Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Revathi, Goundamani, Pandiyan, K Bhagyaraj, Radha, Karthik, and Raadhika Sarathkumar are a few of the notable actors who have worked in his films. Many of the celebrities who worked with Rajkannu, like Raadhika Sarathkumar and Bharathiraja, offered their condolences on his demise.



