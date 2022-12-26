Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passes away after massive cardiac arrest

Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passed away after a massive cardiac arrest.He breathed his last at the residence of his son Ravi Babu at Banjara Hills, MLA Colony in the early hours of the day. Known for his comic and villainous roles, he acted with three generations of top stars in a career spanning over five decades. He is survived by two daughters and a son. Ravi Babu is an actor and filmmaker.Chalapathi Rao's death is the second major loss to Tollywood in three days. Veteran actor Kaikala Satynarayana had passed away on December 23.

Born on May 8, 1944, in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Chalapathi Rao entered the film industry with the encouragement by thespian N. T. Rama Rao. He established himself as an actor and producer. Chalapathi Rao acted in more than 600 films.Chalapathi Rao made his debut in 1966 with 'Ghodachari 116'. He acted in supporting roles with leading actors like N. T. Rama Rao, Krishna, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. He also produced a few films. Chalapathi Rao's family said that the last rites will be performed on December 28 after the arrival of his daughter from the United States.