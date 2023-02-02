Veteran Telugu filmmaker Sagar dies at 70

Veteran Telugu filmmaker Sagar is no more. The director passed away in Chennai on Thursday, February 2, due to age-related ailments. He was 70. The filmmaker is best known to many for directing films such as Amma Donga and Public Rowdy. Sagar's full name was Vidya Sagar Reddy. He, however, was always credited as 'Sagar'. Filmmakers such as Sreenu Vaitla, VV Vinayak, and Ravi Kumar Chowdhary worked as his assistants before making it big in the industry.

Sagar is best known for making action films with actors Bhanu Chander, Suman, Arun Pandian, Vinod, and Krishna Ghattamaneni, among others. His notable films are Public Rowdy, Daadi, Nakshatra Poratam, Amma Donga, Bharatasimham, Ammanaakodalaa, Alumagalu, Jagadekaveerudu, Ramasakkanodu, Osi Naa Maradala, Anveshana, Action No.1, Khaidi Brothers, etc. He also served as the president of Telugu Directors Association three times.