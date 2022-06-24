VFX work of 'Guest: Chapter 2' handled by team from Hong Kong

Chennai, June 24 Director Ranga Bhuvaneshwar, who is now busy with his upcoming animal thriller film 'Guest: Chapter 2', says that the VFX portions of his film are being handled by the same members who worked on the VFX teams of Hollywood superhits like 'Van Helsing' and 'The Wolfman'.

Talking to , Ranga Bhuvaneshwar says, "My upcoming film 'Guest: Chapter 2' belongs to the animal thriller genre. The story of my film will be on the lines of 'The Wolfman'.

"We wanted the VFX portions of our film to be as authentic as possible. Therefore, we searched the entire country for a team that could give us the results that we desired. After a long search that included places in Chennai and Mumbai, we finally zeroed in on a VFX team from Kerala.

"Since we don't have proper VFX amenities to create the 'Wolf Man' characterization in India, the Kerala team had to get it done in Hong Kong. The task has now been outsourced to a team in Hong Kong whose members are the ones who worked on Hollywood hits such as 'Van Helsing' and 'The Wolfman'."

'Guest: Chapter 2' features actress Sakshi Agarwal as the female lead and actors Ranveer Kumar and Vidhu Balaji as the male leads and is being produced by D. Gokulakrishnan of Good Hope Pictures.

Cinematography for the film is by Ramesh G and music is by Anvar Khan Tariq.

Director Ranga Bhuvaneshwar says, "As the VFX work requires at least a month's time, we are looking to release our film in September this year."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor