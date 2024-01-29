Vicky Jain Pens Heartfelt Note for Wife Ankita Lokhande After She Misses Out on Winner's Trophy

Munawar Faruqui emerged victorious in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday night, while Ankita Lokhande concluded her journey in the show at 4th place. Ankita, initially considered a potential winner, faced an unexpected result, cutting short her impressive stint in the reality show. Despite the setback, Ankita Lokhande's journey received praise, especially from her husband, Vicky Jain.

A day after the intense finale, Vicky Jain expressed his pride in Ankita by sharing a heartfelt note on social media. In the post, he reminisced about their memorable moments from the show and commended Ankita's resilience and commitment. Vicky wrote, "Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best, and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered Bigg Boss 17 together, with Ankita making it to the finale, while her husband finished in 7th place. Throughout their time in the house, their relationship faced scrutiny, with Vicky being labeled as unsupportive.

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain threw a series of parties at his residence. Several photos from the gatherings circulated on social media, featuring Vicky posing with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Sana Khan, and actress-influencer Purva Rana. The latest guest, Rohit Shetty, conveyed this news to Ankita Lokhande.