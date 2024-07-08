Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Chemistry in 'Jaanam' Teaser Sets Internet on Fire, Fans React

Vicky Kaushal's rom-com "Bad Newz" is making waves on social media. The unique storyline and chemistry between characters have sparked enthusiasm among fans. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and actor-singer Ammy Virk's trio guarantees humor and an exploration of a distinctive scientific concept. Triptii's character grapples with a rare medical condition, heteropaternal superfecundation, where she is pregnant with children from two men. Fans are eagerly anticipating how this theme will be portrayed and the eventual resolution. In the meantime, Vicky Kaushal's song "Tauba Tauba" has captivated audiences, trending at number 1. Fans were just starting to handle his charisma when Vicky and Triptii teased an upcoming romantic number, captivating fans with their on-screen chemistry.

In the promotional video, Vicky is shown emerging from a swimming pool and splashing water, followed by Triptii joining him in a sea-blue monokini for a romantic moment in the water. The track accompanying the video is dubbed as the "Sexiest song of the year," culminating in a kiss between the two. Dharma Movies teased the release with the caption, "Caution: It’s about to get hot! The sexiest song of the year is dropping tomorrow! #Jaanam song out tomorrow. #BadNewz in cinemas 19th July."

The online community is abuzz with excitement over the sizzling chemistry of the lead actors. Fans have playfully speculated about the impact of the video on Vicky's relationship with Katrina, with some making humorous remarks about the situation. The film also stars Amy Virk and Neha Dhupia in important roles and is a collaborative production between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective. "Bad Newz" is set to premiere worldwide on July 19, 2024.