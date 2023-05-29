Vicky Kaushal binges on Gujarati snacks during 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' promos
By IANS | Published: May 29, 2023 04:18 PM 2023-05-29T16:18:04+5:30 2023-05-29T16:30:19+5:30
Mumbai, May 29 Vicky Kaushal gave his diet a skip as he was pictured enjoying some mouth-watering delicacies in Ahmedabad.
Vicky is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in the city and he decided to make a pit-stop to try some of the popular Gujarati snacks.
The actor was seen gorging on Jalebis, khandavi, khaman and fafda during his city visit.
The film, scheduled for a June 2 release, also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi and Inaamul Haq in lead roles.
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around a middle-class couple struggling in their marriage.
